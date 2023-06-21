HamberMenu
Cabinet approves new teaching posts in 4 law colleges

June 21, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet which met here on Wednesday has approved the creation of 26 new teaching posts in four Government Law Colleges. Three of the posts will be in the Lawe College at Thiruvananthapuram, seven in Ernakulam, nine in Thrissur, and seven in Kozhikode

The Cabinet decided to provide a sum of ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund as compensation to Kunjulakshmi, the mother of Sheebakumari, Cheruvannoor, Kozhikode native, who died after contracting rabies.

The Cabinet also ratified the Government Order extending by another year the term of an order which allowed the killing of wild boar causing destruction to agriculture and posing a threat to life and property, subject to conditions.

