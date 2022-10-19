Cabinet approves Municipality, Panchayat Raj act amendment bills

The bill will enable the regularisation of unauthorised constructions, which were completed or began construction before November 7, 2019

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 19, 2022 17:53 IST

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to approve the draft Kerala Municipality (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Kerala Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill 2022. The bill will enable the regularisation of unauthorised constructions, which were completed or began construction before November 7, 2019, when the Kerala Municipal as well as Panchayat Raj Building Rules came into effect.

The Section 407 (1) of the Municipality Act 1994 and Section 235 AB(1) of the Panchayat Raj Act 1994 would be amended for this purpose. Based on this, the Kerala Municipality (Regularisation of Unauthorised Constructions) Act and the Kerala Panchayat Raj (Regularisation of Unauthorised Constructions) would be promulgated, said Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh.

He said that the government decided to intervene in the issue, as several constructions were found to be unable to be regularised due to various reasons. All unauthorised constructions, except those which were against the approved development master plans for the town, those which had been constructed without following the norms for distance from public roads, those which were not following safety norms, and those which violated the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, would be regularised. The step would address the issues faced by building owners, as well as lead to an increase in the revenues of local bodies, said Mr. Rajesh.

