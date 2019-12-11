Kerala

Cabinet approves Loka Kerala Sabha agenda

more-in

The Cabinet has approved the agenda of the three-day second Loka Kerala Sabha commencing from January 1, 2020, here.

The Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday decided to redeploy the posts of the ministerial staff of the Public Works Department (PWD) for the smooth functioning of the Maintenance, Bridges and Building wings.

As per this, the posts of 254 personnel will be filled through redeployment. This include 13 posts of junior superintendent, senior clerk/clerk 152, confidential assistant 4, typist 47 and office attendant 38. The Cabinet elevated 32 ministerial posts.

Chairperson of the Kerala State Child Rights Commission P. Suresh will get the rank of the Chief Secretary. As per the Cabinet decision, Mr. Suresh is entitled to salary as per KSR Part 3 Rule 100, official sources said.

The Cabinet also gave permission to government, semi-government departments, institutions and agencies to utilise own funds up to ₹5 lakh for the Vasanthotsavam 2020 to be held from December 21 to January 3 on Kanakakunnu palace premises.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 8:50:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/cabinet-approves-loka-kerala-sabha-agenda/article30278655.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY