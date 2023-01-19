Cabinet approves draft policy address ahead of Assembly’s Budget session

January 19, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Cabinet has approved the Governor’s draft policy address ahead of the start of the Assembly’s Budget session on January 23.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has signalled it is legislative business as usual despite its wrangling with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over a slew of policy issues.

It hopes Mr. Khan will likely signal a thaw in Raj Bhavan’s frosty relations with the government by approving the draft without significant amendments or objections.

Moreover, the government has reportedly walked the extra mile to keep contentious issues out of the policy address, including criticism of the Centre’s alleged infringement on fiscal federalism, its unwillingness to extend GST compensation payment and hauling down the debt limits of States by including borrowings by special vehicles such as KIIFB in the provincial debt burden.

The government might also gloss over the Governor’s objections to the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, including his removal as Chancellor of State universities, which Mr. Khan was yet to sign into law.

Instead, the government’s policy statement might dwell on the need to reform university administration to transform Kerala into a knowledge economy and magnet for international students seeking higher learning.

By some accounts, the draft policy document dwells on various departments at a macro level and has staved off mentioning detailed proposals, which it plans to lay out in the Budget.

The policy document would stress Kerala’s developmental aspirations and avoid loaded political messaging, especially against the Centre’s policies and policy variances with Raj Bhavan.

Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan had collated the information to be included in the Governor’s scheduled policy address in the House in 2023. Later, a Cabinet subcommittee chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan vetted Ms. Muraleedharan’s report.

The parliamentary convention required the Governor to deliver the policy address in a neutral tone without voicing any approval or disapproval. Traditionally, the Governor’s address runs to about an hour or more.