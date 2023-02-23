Cabinet approves ₹93-cr project for major revamp of Kovalam, adjoining beaches

February 23, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The famed Kovalam Beach, which is blessed with a virgin, pristine and unexploited coastline, is all set for a major revamp with introduction of more tourism facilities on par with top-rated popular beaches in the country. The Cabinet meeting held here on Thursday approved ₹93 crore under a special scheme to revamp the beach and adjoining crescent-shaped beaches while ensuring coastline protection.

Kovalam, popular for its shallow waters and tidal waves, has been a major attraction for foreign tourists visiting the State. However, the beach has witnessed a dip in its popularity among tourists recently, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. The continuing sea erosion has only deepened the crisis. The project is aimed at boosting the fortunes of the tourist destination, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said.

The renovation work will be carried out in two phases. The first phase will give thrust to the development of infrastructure on the Hawa Beach and the adjoining Lighthouse beach, renovation of Silent Valley Sunbath Park, development of Corporation land and IB Beach, boundary demarcation of IB beach and Adimalathura beach and acquisition of nearby coconut plantation.

The second phase will include the further development of IB Beach and Adimalathura Beach. The Cabinet meeting also approved the appointment of Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to implement the project prepared and submitted by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The Minister also said that the project will help Kerala Tourism in making Kerala a tourism hub in the country. Steps will be taken to complete the project on time. Further, Kovalam development will be done in tune with the comprehensive design policy adopted by the State, the Minister added.