ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet announces work near home project under IT parks in Kerala

February 01, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet on Wednesday announced the creation of ‘work near home’ (WNH) facilities under various State-run IT parks. The collective workspace with modern amenities is expected to help attract global investment.

The work-near-home model entailed creating expansive working spaces that employees of multiple companies could use simultaneously. It would have plug-and-play office systems, co-working space, meeting rooms, conference halls, training centres, coffee lounge and restaurant, seamless Internet connectivity, uninterrupted power supply and security.

The Cabinet has sanctioned one-and-the-same certificate scheme to help citizens get their documents attested by gazetted officers. The Cabinet also approved a house for Maoist leader Lijesh, alias Ramu, whom the government granted amnesty after he had surrendered in Wayanad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US