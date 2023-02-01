HamberMenu
Cabinet announces work near home project under IT parks in Kerala

February 01, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet on Wednesday announced the creation of ‘work near home’ (WNH) facilities under various State-run IT parks. The collective workspace with modern amenities is expected to help attract global investment.

The work-near-home model entailed creating expansive working spaces that employees of multiple companies could use simultaneously. It would have plug-and-play office systems, co-working space, meeting rooms, conference halls, training centres, coffee lounge and restaurant, seamless Internet connectivity, uninterrupted power supply and security.

The Cabinet has sanctioned one-and-the-same certificate scheme to help citizens get their documents attested by gazetted officers. The Cabinet also approved a house for Maoist leader Lijesh, alias Ramu, whom the government granted amnesty after he had surrendered in Wayanad.

