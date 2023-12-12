Cabinet agrees to set up in vigilance court in Kollam

December 12, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

The Cabinet has decided to set up a special vigilance court at Kollam. The new court is being established by giving it the jurisdiction of Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts that currently come under the jurisdiction of Thiruvananthapuram vigilance court. The Cabinet also approved the creation of 13 new posts for setting up the new court and the office of the public prosecutor.

Ratification

The Cabinet also ratified the decision to give exemption for property tax for houses up to 60 square meter in grama panchayats and Corporations. This exemption is for houses which are for the owner’s own use.

Appointment

The Cabinet also decided to make appointments through the PSC towards the 71 vacancies in the Public Works department which resulted after officials were appointed to Kerala Road Fund Board on contract basis.

Land takeover

Administrative sanction has been given for the take over of 71.85 cents of land belonging to five families, lying adjacent to the land that had been taken over for Kannur airport, because of security concerns.

The District Collector, Kannur, has been asked to submit a detailed proposal for allowing the funds for the same.

Service extended

The Cabinet decided to extend the service period of K. Harikumar, managing director of Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd.

It was also decided to give reappointment to Georgi Ninan, the Managing Director of Travancore Titanium Products Ltd.

