A cabin crew member of Air India Express was apprehended for attempting to smuggle gold concealed in her body at the Kannur airport.

Surabhi Kathun, hailing from Kolkata, was intercepted by authorities, leading to her arrest. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) confirmed the seizure of 960 gm of gold.

Surabhi served as cabin crew member on a flight from Muscat to Kannur.