Cab driver found murdered at Chakka

Two in custody; role of drug gang suspected

In what is viewed as a gangland murder, an Uber driver was found dead in a house near Chakka early on Monday.

The deceased, Sampath, 35 a native of Pettah, was found murdered in a rented house adjacent to a shopping mall in Chakka by the side of the National Highway 66 bypass around 5 a.m.

The Vanchiyoor police have taken two people identified as Sanal Muhammed and Sajad of Perumathura, into custody. Both are habitual offenders who have been involved in several criminal and narcotics cases.

The police was alerted by a private hospital nearby on the admission of the duo who sought medical attention for hand injuries by 2 a.m. They subsequently confessed to having attacked Sampath in his house. His body was soon found in a pool of blood in the kitchen of his house.

Besides having slash injuries all over his body, he was found to be stabbed in his neck and a leg. Blood stains were also found in other areas including on the compound wall. The police said there were at least 50 wounds on the body. Forensic experts and the dog squad collected evidence from the house.

The trio is suspected to have been involved in drug trade. The murder was allegedly spurred by Sanal’s suspicion that Sampath tipped the police off against him during a raid in Attingal three months ago. Sampath has been living separated from his Vizhinjam-native wife and daughter for many years, the police said.