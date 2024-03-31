GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CAA will not take away citizenship, says Javadekar

March 31, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Provisions of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act [CAA] will not take away the citizenship of anybody in the country, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Javadekar has said. He told the media here on Sunday that Muslims would not be deprived of their citizenship because of it.

Mr. Javadekar accused the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front of diverting issues of governance as they had nothing else to tell the people. “Instead of talking about good governance and pro-people policies, they are talking about the CAA. They are also holding rallies in support of Palestine and against the Uniform Civil Code [UCC]. They are talking about the UCC to create fear among the people,” he alleged.

The BJP leader claimed that there was no UCC for the country. “It is the respective State governments which are implementing it. If you don’t want, don’t do it,” he said. Mr. Javadekar also pointed out that it was not on the BJP’s agenda, but had been conceived by B.R. Ambedkar. “It is written in the Constitution as the guiding principle. But we have not brought any Act in Parliament,” he added.

Kerala

