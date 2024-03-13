CAA will lead to creation of refugees within the country: M. Mukundan

March 13, 2024 02:22 am | Updated 02:22 am IST - KANNUR

Writer M. Mukundan has expressed concern over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying that it could potentially lead to the creation of refugees within the country.

Inaugurating the Rajith Ram Memorial Media Award ceremony organised by the Kannur Press Club and Rajith Ram Suhrid Sangh (friends’ group) on Tuesday, Mr. Mukundan highlighted the plight of individuals who migrated from Bangladesh, lacking proper documentation and residing without a fixed address.

He emphasised that the implementation of CAA seemed to target such vulnerable populations who were already marginalised.

Mr. Mukundan articulated his worries about the future of India, lamenting the loss of hope even in Kerala. Reflecting on recent events such as the unsettling Pookode incident and the disillusionment within the Opposition, Mr. Mukundan conveyed a sense of foreboding regarding the upcoming elections.

He called for greater awareness about the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), drawing parallels with the ballot system employed in many states in America.

He recalled Kerala’s history of electing its first Communist government through the ballot and underscored the unpredictable nature of politics in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

Mr. Mukundan also expressed personal dismay over political defections, citing the example of Padmaja Venugopal’s departure and the circulation of her image with those of K. Karunakaran on social media.

He speculated about the potential for further defections among MPs in Kerala and asserted that only Leftists could be certain of their loyalty.

Press Club President C.G. Ulahannan chaired the ceremony, while award recipient K. Madhu of Mathrubhumi delivered a response speech.

