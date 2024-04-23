GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CAA will be repealed if INDIA bloc comes to power, says Kharge

April 23, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will be repealed if the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.

Addressing a public meeting at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on April 23 (Tuesday) in connection with the election campaign of Congress leader and United Democratic Front candidate Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Kharge said the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had destroyed the democratic setup in the country. It also destroyed secularism and educational system in the country, Mr. Kharge added.

The rise in the price of essential commodities, inflation, and unemployment had put the lives of ordinary people in peril, he said. Though Mr. Modi had offered two crore job opportunities to youths in a year and double the income of farmers in the country, he was yet to keep his promises, Mr. Kharge added.

“Mr. Modi is trying to spread communalism by saying that the election manifesto of the Congress is for appeasing the Muslim community. The manifesto ensures the welfare of all sections of people,” he said. District Congress Committee president N.D. Appachan presided over the function.

Related Topics

Kerala / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.