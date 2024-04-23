CAA will be repealed if INDIA bloc comes to power, says Kharge

April 23, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - KALPETTA

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will be repealed if the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.

Addressing a public meeting at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on April 23 (Tuesday) in connection with the election campaign of Congress leader and United Democratic Front candidate Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Kharge said the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had destroyed the democratic setup in the country. It also destroyed secularism and educational system in the country, Mr. Kharge added.

The rise in the price of essential commodities, inflation, and unemployment had put the lives of ordinary people in peril, he said. Though Mr. Modi had offered two crore job opportunities to youths in a year and double the income of farmers in the country, he was yet to keep his promises, Mr. Kharge added.

“Mr. Modi is trying to spread communalism by saying that the election manifesto of the Congress is for appeasing the Muslim community. The manifesto ensures the welfare of all sections of people,” he said. District Congress Committee president N.D. Appachan presided over the function.