CAA, Sangh destroy secular soul of country: Jamaat

Thrissur

27 February 2020 23:01 IST

Desa Raksha Road March taken out at Mannuthy

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act and armed vigilantes mobilised by the Sangh Parivar are destroying the secular soul of the country,” P.K Bava Darimi, State council member, Kerala Muslim Jamaat, has said.

He was addressing the valedictory meeting of the ‘Desa Raksha Road March’ taken out by the Kerala Muslim Jamaat at Mannuthy here on Thursday.

The march that began at Kodungalloor on Wednesday was accorded receptions at various places, including Chenthrappinni, Vadanappalli, Vadakkekad, Kunnamkulam, Cheruthuruthi and Chelakkara.

Jamaat zonal president K. Ammunni Master presided over the valedictory session and march captain and Jamaat district president Sayyid Fazal Thangal Vadanappalli delivered the keynote address.

‘Like Nero’

The Prime Minister and the Home Minister were behaving like Nero who sat idle while the country was burning, T.N. Prathapan, MP, said inaugurating the march on Wednesday. He said that their renouncement of power was essential for the well-being of a secular India.

Prior to the march, a prayer session organised at Cheraman Masjid at Kodungalloor was led by P.S.K. Moidu Baqavi Madavana, general secretary, Samastha Jam’iyyathul Kerala Ulama, Thrissur.