CAA protests: No case filed against anyone in Kerala, says Pinarayi Vijayan

No case has been filed against anyone in Kerala for participating in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. However, action has been taken in case of incidents of violence during the demonstrations.

He accused the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) of infiltrating the peaceful protests with an aim to create communal divisions. He was replying to a question raised by K.C. Joseph, MLA, in the Assembly on Monday.

“Kerala has witnessed widespread protests against the CAA by several political and non-political organisations. The government has not taken any step which would adversely affect these protests. No case has been filed against anyone involved in peaceful protests. However, if someone crosses the limits and indulges in violence, action will naturally have to be taken. That will be the case under any government. There is no need to link such cases with that of the anti-CAA protests,” he said.

‘Communal slogans raised’

Mr. Vijayan said that 27 cases were registered over attempts to create communal tension in protests related to the CAA. A case was registered against 100 people for raising communal slogans related to the Gujarat riots during a pro-CAA protest rally organised by the BJP in Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode district. An explanation had been sought from the SI of Mattannur police station and Iritti ASP for allegedly participating in a pro-CAA rally wearing their uniforms.

Mr. Joseph said that the Chief Minister should not depend on police reports alone. Cases were filed against 62 persons, including Kozhikode District Congress Committee president T. Siddique, last month, even though there had been no destruction of public property.

Roji. M. John, MLA, alleged that a case had been registered against around 200 people who participated in a peaceful protest organised by a Mahallu committee in Angamaly. In his reponse, Mr. Vijayan said that several Mahallu committees had organised anti-CAA protests peacefully.

“However, the SDPI which holds extremist views has infiltrated some protests and tried to create communal divisions between people, at a time when we are all going ahead with united protests. This will not be tolerated,” he said.

This led to an uproar from the Opposition Benches, at which point the Chief Minister asked, “Why are you getting worked up at criticism against the SDPI?” Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the UDF had no reason to support the SDPI and accused the Mr. Vijayan of making misleading statements.