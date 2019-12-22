CAA protest: Pinarayi, Chennithala behaving like ‘anarchists’, says Union Minister V. Muraleedharan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala were behaving like ‘‘anarchists’’ by protesting in the streets and instigating the people to agitate against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said on Sunday.

The Kerala government’s decision to put on hold activities related to the National Population Register (NPR), he added, would serve only to deprive the citizens of benefits that were based on such records.

Mr. Muraleedharan, who was here to inaugurate the 27th State conference of the Kerala PSC Employees’ Sangh, said neither Mr. Vijayan nor Mr. Chennithala, in their positions as Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition respectively, had the right to protest in the streets.

“I’m not saying that you should not air your opinions. But the Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition going out into the streets and exhorting the people to agitate is a call for revolt. Every position has its limitations. The democratic mechanism moves ahead by respecting those limitations. Otherwise, there will be anarchy,” he said.

In a rare show of solidarity, Mr. Vijayan and Mr. Chennithala had led a joint LDF-UDF protest against the CAA on December 15 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala government was playing to the gallery in declaring that it would not enforce the CAA, Mr. Muraleedharan said. “Everyone is aware that the State government has no role in enforcing the CAA.”

The Act did not apply to any Indian citizen nor did it seek to deprive anyone of their citizenship. In protesting against it, the Congress and the Left were, in fact, contradicting the positions taken by their own leaders in the past, he said.

According to him, we should differentiate between people who come to India seeking refuge and people driven by economic reasons such as employment. Despite their high literacy level, Keralites had proved themselves vulnerable to deceptions such as fake currency frauds. The ruling and opposition fronts were using the gullibility of the common people of Kerala to sell them fake impressions about the CAA, he said.

Freezing NPR-related activities would serve only to deprive the citizens of benefits, he said, adding that the people should be used as “bargaining tools” for the petty benefits of political leaders.

Mr. Muraleedharan alleged that the media also was being “taken for a ride” on the issue of the CAA. Delhi remained calm and agitations were confined to a few protesters at Jantar Mantar and India Gate, according to him.