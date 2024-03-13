GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CAA not to target Muslim citizens: Abdullakutty

March 13, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party national vice-president A.P. Abdullakutty has said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) does not target Muslim citizens of India.

Speaking to mediapersons in Kannur on Wednesday, he said the Act aimed to provide citizenship to persecuted refugees, not to strip anyone of their citizenship rights.

Mr. Abdullakutty accused the Left parties and the Congress of spreading misinformation among the Muslim community regarding the CAA, causing fear and confusion. He said people should not fall prey to such misleading narratives.

He said it was introduced to grant citizenship to persecuted individuals from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, as advocated by leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

In response to concerns raised during the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in 2019, Mr. Abdullakutty challenged detractors to cite instances where Muslims had lost their citizenship due to the CAA. He said the Act’s primary objective was to extend citizenship to marginalised refugees, not to disenfranchise any religious community.

He reiterated the BJP’s commitment to support any Muslim citizen facing citizenship issues, saying that the party stood ready to assist them. He denounced the propaganda surrounding the CAA, urging people to focus on its humanitarian purpose rather than succumbing to divisive rhetoric.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.