CAA Implementation: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warns against RSS agenda, likens situation to Nazi era

March 24, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KANNUR

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, drawing parallels to historical injustices, likened the current situation in the country to Hitler’s persecution of Jews, cautioning against the demonisation of minorities, particularly Muslims.

Inaugurating a mass event organised by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Kannur on Sunday, Mr. Vijayan said that the RSS wants to treat Muslims the way Nazis treated Jews.

“Just as Hitler and his Nazi followers persecuted the Jews and treated as their prime enemies, the RSS and the Sangh Parivar were trying to handle the minorities, especially the Muslims. The CAA was introduced as part of this agenda,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the CAA was part of the RSS agenda to make India a religious State. The Act implemented by the Union government is a flagrant violation of the Constitution. Furthermore, the enactment of divisive laws like the CAA has sparked widespread condemnation and protests both within the country and internationally.

“Critics argue that such legislations undermine the inclusive fabric of our nation by excluding certain groups, echoing the dark chapters of history where minorities were targeted and persecuted,” he said.

Despite mounting opposition, the Union government has shown is determined to push forward its agenda, often resorting to diversionary tactics and cracking down on dissent, Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said that the CAA and NPR will not be implemented in Kerala. However, The lack of cohesive opposition adds another layer of complexity to the situation, with parties like the Congress being silent on critical issues, he added,

He said the Congress remained silent on the issue in Parliament. “The Congress was not ready to organise a concerted agitation against the CAA. Many CPI(M) leaders who participated in anti-CAA protest were arrested. Not a single Congress leader has been arrested,” he added.

The Chief Minister betrayed the Congress betraying the anti-CAA movement

He said that amidst the turmoil, States like Kerala have taken a defiant stand against divisive policies, vowing not to implement laws they deem unconstitutional.

Mr. Vijayan said that electoral bond had become the biggest scam the country had seen. Communist parties had declared that they would not be a part of that corruption.

He said the Left parties had filed a petition before the Supreme Court citing the unconstitutionality of the electoral bond. Even after a legal intervention, the Centre tried to hide information on electoral bond. It knew that if the truth came out, it would have to face huge consequences, he said.

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested to distract attention from the electoral bond corruption. A Chief Minister is now in detention. The BJP government will do anything to stifle dissent. This is a situation we should take seriously,” Mr. Vijayan warned.