ADVERTISEMENT

CAA: DYFI activists block train in Alappuzha

March 13, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

In protest against the Union government over the notification of the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Democratic Youth Federation of India activists blocked train services at the Alappuzha railway station on Wednesday. They stopped Thiruvananthapuram- Lokmanya Tilak train (Netravati Express). The protesters were later arrested and removed from the railway track by the police and Railway Protection Force. DYFI district secretary James Samuel and DYFI district president S. Suresh Kumar led the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US