CAA corrects a historical wrong: Minister

By implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the BJP government has corrected a historical wrong committed by those who divided the country, Babul Supriyo, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change has said.

Addressing a ‘Support CAA’ campaign organised by the BJP Kottayam district unit here on Sunday, the Union Minister accused the Congress and the Left parties of playing politics over the Act by keeping the people belonging to a particular religion in the front line.

“Those organising the protests should also understand that the Congress and the Left parties had earlier raised a similar demand in the Parliament. This Act intends not to oust anyone but to facilitate the return of the meritorious,” Mr. Supriyo said.

Anil Kumar, president of the BJP Kottayam constituency, presided.

BJP district president N. Hari delivered the keynote address.

A.N. Radhakrishnan and G. Raman Nair spoke.

Comments
