CAA: CM calls for joint protests

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for more joint protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and reiterated that the State would not implement the National Population Register or National Register of Citizens.

Replying to a notice for an adjournment motion of K.M. Shaji in the Assembly on Thursday regarding the concerns raised by the CAA legislation and the demand to the State government to suspend Census operations till the air is cleared, Mr. Vijayan said the State, mainly the Assembly, has taken a unanimous stance against the Act and hence would not implement it. But the State cannot suspend the Census operations. The Census and the NPR and NRC are different.

The government has directed the officials concerned not to include queries related to the NPR and NRC in the Census questionnaire.

The government did not consider it an issue concerning a community, the Muslims, but was seen as a threat to the secular credentials of the Constitution. Mr. Vijayan urged the Opposition to launch joint protests against the Act.