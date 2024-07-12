GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CA students’ meet held

Published - July 12, 2024 10:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Thiruvananthapuram and the Southern Indian Chartered Accountants Students’ Association jointly hosted the National Conference of CA Students here last week.

ICAI vice president Charanjot Singh Nanda was the chief guest. Chairperson of the Thiruvananthapuram branch Rema Sarma, Vice chairman and secretary Nikhil R. Kumar, SICASA chairperson Julie G. Varghese and central council member Rajendrakumar P. were among those present.

The conference featured over 30 sessions and was attended by more than 750 participants.

