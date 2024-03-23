C.A. Joseph, pioneer in rice research, passes away

March 23, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

C. A. Joseph, Professor (Plant Breeding) and former head of Kerala Agricultural University’s (KAU) Rice Research Station at Mankombu, passed away at Changanassery on Friday. He was 88.

During his 12-year-stint at Mankombu, Dr. Joseph played an important role in the development of around 17 rice varieties including Uma, Pavizham, Karthika, Aruna and Revathi that are today widely cultivated across Kerala.

He headed the Rice Research Station at Mankombu from 1983 to 1995. During this period, he also supervised the integrated pest management programmes in the Kuttanad region.

He was a gold medallist in the first BSc (Agriculture) batch at KAU during 1956-58. He secured his MSc in Agriculture with first rank from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in 1962.

Before moving to Mankombu, he worked at KAU’s Pepper Research Station at Panniyur, the Agriculture Research Station at Peelicode and the Rice Research Station, Pattambi. Dr. Joseph also played an important role in the development of ‘Annapoorna’ (PTB 35), the first short-duration, high-yielding variety developed through hybridisation.

Dr. Joseph is a recipient of the Eminent Rice Scientist Award for his contributions to research in rice.

The funeral will be held on Sunday.

