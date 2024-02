February 12, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

C. Satheesh Kumar, Director, Department of Statistics, Kerala University, has been selected as a fellow of the Royal Statistical Society, London.

Kumar, is currently the secretary of the Indian Society for Probability and Statistics, president of the Kerala Statistical Association, and an elected member of the Netherlands-based International Statistics Institute.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.