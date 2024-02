February 12, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

C. Satheesh Kumar, Director, Department of Statistics, Kerala University, has been selected as a fellow of the Royal Statistical Society, London.

Kumar, is currently the secretary of the Indian Society for Probability and Statistics, president of the Kerala Statistical Association, and an elected member of the Netherlands-based International Statistics Institute.