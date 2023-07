July 08, 2023 03:18 am | Updated 03:18 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Flowers were offered at the statue of C. Kesavan, Chief Minister of the erstwhile Travancore-Cochin, at Museum Junction in connection with his 54th death anniversary on Friday. Senior Congress leaders V.M. Sudheeran, Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, former MP Pannian Ravindran, former Minister V.S. Sivakumar, T. Saratchandra Prasad, R. Harikumar, and D. Anil Kumar were present at the function organised by the C. Kesavan Foundation. Hashim Rajan, foundation general secretary, was present.