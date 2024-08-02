GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

C. G. Rajagopal passes away

Published - August 02, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
C. G. Rajagopal 

C. G. Rajagopal  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Scholar and writer C. G. Rajagopal passed away here on Friday morning. He was 93.

Born at Thalavady in Kuttanad, he started his career as a lecturer at the St.Thomas College, Pala, and later taught at various government colleges. He retired as Principal, Government Arts and Science college, Thrissur. He also served as Dean at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit.

Prof. Rajagopal was advisor to the Bharatiya Vichara Kendram and governing committee member of the Samastha Kerala Sahitya Parishad.

In 2019, he won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award for translating Sreeramacharitamanasam from Hindi to Malayalam. He has authored several textbooks.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan condoled the death of Prof. Rajagopal.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.