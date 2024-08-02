C. G. Rajagopal passes away

Scholar and writer C. G. Rajagopal passed away here on Friday morning. He was 93.

Born at Thalavady in Kuttanad, he started his career as a lecturer at the St.Thomas College, Pala, and later taught at various government colleges. He retired as Principal, Government Arts and Science college, Thrissur. He also served as Dean at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit.

Prof. Rajagopal was advisor to the Bharatiya Vichara Kendram and governing committee member of the Samastha Kerala Sahitya Parishad.

In 2019, he won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award for translating Sreeramacharitamanasam from Hindi to Malayalam. He has authored several textbooks.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan condoled the death of Prof. Rajagopal.