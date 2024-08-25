C-DAC sets up model EV charging station, Hardware Emulation Facility

Creating intellectual property for industrial applications is very important to ensure that India stays ahead, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) S.Krishnan said here on Sunday.

“As a country India is too large and too important to be dependent on vital technologies. We should have the ability to create crucial technologies on our own”, he said while inaugurating a Model Indigenous Electric Vehicle Charging Station at the Technopark campus of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

The new facility is equipped with AC and DC fast chargers for vehicles ranging from two wheelers to heavy vehicles and is expected to play a crucial role in catalyzing an ecosystem for the promotion of charging infrastructure with indigenous EV chargers. It will also promote research, development, commercialization and manufacturing through industries, a pressnote issued here said.

Mr.Krishnan also inaugurated a Hardware Emulation Facility for start-ups at the Vellayambalam campus of C-DAC. The centre will have development, testing, and validation of hardware designs.

The event also witnessed the announcement of technology transfers, Memoranda of Understanding and a product launch. These include the transfer of technology for high voltage high-frequency Planar magnetics technology, developed by C-DAC and Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, to Reliamotive Labs, Bangalore, an MoU for collaboration between C-DAC, IIT, Gandhinagar and L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited for the development of VEGA processor-based System on Chips and a Memorandum of Association between C-DAC and Aheesa Digital Innovations Pvt. Ltd. for the development of network security solutions to detect breaches and provide comprehensive support for cyber forensics. Two separate collaborations by C-DAC through MoA were signed with Hykon India Ltd. and Tata Power Electric Mobility for the development and deployment of Vehicle to Grid technologies while another MoA was signed between C-DAC and JMV LPS for the development, deployment, and proliferation of the Smart Meter technologies. A Hybrid Power Conditioning System for Microgrids technologies developed by Hykon India Ltd.. and C-DAC was also launched at the function.

Along with the key industry partners, the Minister addressed over 100 researchers and scientists. Other representatives from the industry and senior officials from MeitY and C-DAC were present on the occasion.

