C-DAC develops TETRA base station for effective communication in disaster sites

March 04, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The portable terrestrial trunked radio base station developed by C-DAC.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has developed a portable terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) base station to be deployed in disaster sites for effective communication between rescue team members.

The station, developed by the communication technology group at C-DAC, can be easily mounted on a vehicle and is ideally suited for quick deployment, enabling setting up a communication network in a short time. Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma launched the portable base station at a function held on the C-DAC campus here on Saturday.

TETRA is a European standard for professional mobile radio and transceiver systems used for emergency services, including the police, the Fire and Rescue Services, railway and other transport services. The C-DAC TETRA network (CTN) portfolio comprises 25 products, including base stations, mobile terminals, network manager, dispatcher units, voice logger, radio location tracker and gateways to interconnect with other communication systems.

The C-DAC team had earlier developed Xtreme TETRA base station which is deployed as part of the network on the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) campus in Mumbai. It also developed a Micro TETRA base station which is being deployed by Larsen & Toubro Limited aboard Indian naval ships. The portable version is the third variant that is positioned midway between the Xtreme and Micro variants. It was developed by an indigenous team of 10-15 persons in two-and-a-half years.

The C-DAC, a research and development institution, will transfer the technology to government or private industrial firms for mass production of the portable base stations.

