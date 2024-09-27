C. Balagopal appointed as KSIDC chairperson

Prominent industrialist and former civil servant C. Balagopal was on Friday appointed as the chairperson of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC). Mr. Balagopal, the founder of blood bag manufacturer Terumo Penpol, had earlier served as the chairperson of Federal Bank. He had ventured into industrial entrepreneurship after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service in 1983.

The government issued an order to form a board of directors consisting of 11 members. Industries Department Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, KSIDC MD S. Harikishore, Finance (Expenditure) Secretary Keshavendra Kumar, and Industries department Director K. Gopalakrishnan are the government representatives on the board. IBS Group Executive Chairman V.K. Mathews, Western India Plywoods MD P.K. Mayan Mohamed, Synthite MD Aju Jacob, State Level Bankers Committee ex-chairperson S. Prem Kumar, Geojit Financial Services MD C.J. George, and Chartered Accountant Deepa Varghese were inducted as non-executive members of the board.

