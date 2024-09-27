GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

C. Balagopal appointed as KSIDC chairperson

Published - September 27, 2024 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
C. Balagopal, KSIDC chairperson

C. Balagopal, KSIDC chairperson

Prominent industrialist and former civil servant C. Balagopal was on Friday appointed as the chairperson of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC). Mr. Balagopal, the founder of blood bag manufacturer Terumo Penpol, had earlier served as the chairperson of Federal Bank. He had ventured into industrial entrepreneurship after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service in 1983.

The government issued an order to form a board of directors consisting of 11 members. Industries Department Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, KSIDC MD S. Harikishore, Finance (Expenditure) Secretary Keshavendra Kumar, and Industries department Director K. Gopalakrishnan are the government representatives on the board. IBS Group Executive Chairman V.K. Mathews, Western India Plywoods MD P.K. Mayan Mohamed, Synthite MD Aju Jacob, State Level Bankers Committee ex-chairperson S. Prem Kumar, Geojit Financial Services MD C.J. George, and Chartered Accountant Deepa Varghese were inducted as non-executive members of the board.

Published - September 27, 2024 08:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.