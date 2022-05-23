Bypolls: voters’ lists in 19 local body wards to be updated

The State Election Commission is updating the voters' lists in 19 local body wards ahead of byelections.

The draft lists will be published on May 25. Complaints and applications regarding the drafts will be accepted by the commission till 5 p.m. on June 8. The final voters' lists for the 19 wards would be published on June 18, commission chairman A. Shajahan said here on Monday.

Bypolls would be held in 19 wards including one district panchayat ward, two block panchayat wards, four municipality wards, and 12 grama panchayat wards.

For adding the name to the electoral rolls, the applicant should have turned 18 on or before January 1, 2022. Applications can be filed online on www.sec.kerala.gov.in, the commission's website.

Applications for making corrections and revisions too should be filed online. For removal of names, the applications should be submitted to the Electoral Registration Officer concerned in the prescribed format. Once published, the draft voters' list can be examined at the panchayat/municipality offices, village offices, taluk offices, and on the commission's website.