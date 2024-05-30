Bypolls to be held in 49 local body wards in Kerala

The State Election Commission has decided to hold by-elections in 49 local body wards to fill vacancies. The commission is yet to announce the date of the bypolls.

One district panchayat ward (Vellanad in Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat), five block panchayat wards, six municipality wards and 37 grama panchayat wards are set to see bypolls in this round, said State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan on Thursday.

The municipality wards include Thottavaram and Cheruvallimukku in the Attingal municipal council, Pettenad in the Thodupuzha municipal council, Podiyad in Malappuram municipal council, Peringalam in the Thalassery municipal council and Khaziline ward in the Kasaragod municipal council.

The electoral rolls in these local body will be updated as part of the summary revision of the rolls announced by the commission for all local body wards. The draft list will be published on June 6 and the final list on July 1. Eligible citizens can add their names to the list or make changes in it from June 6 to June 21.

