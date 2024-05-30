GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Bypolls to be held in 49 local body wards in Kerala

Published - May 30, 2024 07:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Election Commission has decided to hold by-elections in 49 local body wards to fill vacancies. The commission is yet to announce the date of the bypolls.

One district panchayat ward (Vellanad in Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat), five block panchayat wards, six municipality wards and 37 grama panchayat wards are set to see bypolls in this round, said State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan on Thursday.

The municipality wards include Thottavaram and Cheruvallimukku in the Attingal municipal council, Pettenad in the Thodupuzha municipal council, Podiyad in Malappuram municipal council, Peringalam in the Thalassery municipal council and Khaziline ward in the Kasaragod municipal council.

The electoral rolls in these local body will be updated as part of the summary revision of the rolls announced by the commission for all local body wards. The draft list will be published on June 6 and the final list on July 1. Eligible citizens can add their names to the list or make changes in it from June 6 to June 21.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.