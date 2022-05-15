Bypolls to 42 local body wards on Tuesday

Counting of votes on May 18

Arrangements are in place for the byelections to 42 local body wards in 12 districts scheduled on Tuesday, the State Election Commission said on Sunday.

There are 77,634 voters in all, including 41,144 women and 36,490 men. In all, 182 candidates are in the fray, including 79 women.

Bypolls are being held to two Corporation wards, seven municipal wards, two block panchayat wards and 31 grama panchayat wards. The commission has arranged 94 polling booths.

The mock poll will begin at 6 a.m. followed by the actual polling from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. COVID-19 norms would be applicable, Commission chairman A. Shajahan said.

The counting of votes will begin at 10 a.m. on May 18. The results will be available on the 'Trends' link on lsgelection.kerala.gov.in.

Identity cards

Voters can produce any of the following documents to establish their identity — Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India, passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, photo-affixed SSLC book, photo-affixed passbooks issued by nationalised banks within six months of the election, and identity card issued by the State Election Commission.

Ernakulam South ward of Kochi Corporation, and Kakkad ward of Kannur Corporation are the two Corporation wards going to polls on Tuesday.

Municipal wards

The following are the seven municipality wards (municipalities in brackets): Muthiyalam (Payyannur), Varikkuzhithazham (Koduvalli), Onnamkallu (Wadakkanchery), Kottakunnu (Cherpulassery), Pishari Kovil and Elamanathope (Tripunithura), Ambalam (Ettumanur).

Anandapuram in Irinjalakkuda block panchayat and Manakkad in Bharanikkavu block panchayat are the block panchayat wards on the list.