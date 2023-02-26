ADVERTISEMENT

Bypolls to 28 local body wards on February 28

February 26, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

There will be 163 polling booths in 12 districts. Votes will be counted on March 1

The Hindu Bureau

Byelections to 28 local body wards will be held on February 28, Tuesday. Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The polled votes will be counted on March 1, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan said.

Bypolls are scheduled in local body wards in 12 districts and include one corporation ward, one district panchayat ward, one block panchayat ward, two municipal wards, and 23 grama panchayat wards.

There are in all 1,22,473 voters, including 64,155 women, 58,315 men, and three transgender voters. There are 10 NRI voters. The commission has arranged 163 polling booths.

Lone corporation ward

The Meenathucheri ward in Kollam Corporation is the lone corporation ward on the list. Thalikkulam in the Thalikkulam block panchayat, Alathur in the Palakkad district panchayat, and Palakkara in the Sulthan Bathery municipality, and Kottoor in the Sreekantapuram municipality too are on the list.

Eligible voters can produce any of the following documents to establish their identity: Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India, passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, photo-affixed SSLC book, passbooks with photographs issued by nationalised banks within six months of the election, and identity card issued by the State Election Commission.

Mr. Shajahan said steps had been taken to maintain law and order during the polling. The counting of votes will begin at 10 a.m. on March 1 at various centres. The results will be available on the ‘Trend’ platform on the commission’s website www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in.

