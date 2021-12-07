Bypolls in three wards held

KOTTAYAM

07 December 2021 22:50 IST

In Kanakkary, Manjur in Kottayam and Aroor in Alappuzha

Voters turned out in huge numbers during the byelections held in two wards of the Kanakkary and Manjur grama panchayats in Kottayam on Tuesday.

As per official estimates, the Manjur Central ward in Manjur recorded a voter turnout of 73.79% with 1,222 out of 1,656 voters exercising the franchise.

The Kalarippadi ward in Kanakkari recorded a polling percentage of 72.85% with 966 out of 1,326 voters casting their votes.

The counting of votes will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the respective grama panchayat hall, sources said.

Alappuzha

The byelection in the Aroor division of the Alappuzha district panchayat registered a moderate voter turnout on Tuesday.

As much as 60.88% of the 67,070 voters exercised their franchise when polling closed at 6 p.m. The polling was peaceful and largely incident-free.

The counting of votes will be held at TD Higher Secondary School, Thuravoor, on Wednesday.

The fate of four candidates - Anandu Rameshan (CPI(M)/LDF), K. Umeshan (Congress/UDF), K.M. Manilal (BDJS/NDA), and Krishnakumar (Independent) have been sealed in electronic voting machines.

(With contribution from bureau in Alappuzha)