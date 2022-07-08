Bypolls in local body wards: 65 candidates in the fray

July 08, 2022 17:50 IST

In all, 65 candidates, including 35 women, are in the fray for the July 21 byelections in 20 local body wards in 10 districts, the State Election Commission has said.

Bypolls are planned in one district panchayat ward, two block panchayat wards, four municipality wards, and 13 grama panchayat wards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of eligible voters in the 20 wards stands at 1,24,420 including 64,471 women, 59,948 men, and one transgender voter. There are eight non-resident Indian (NRI) voters.

The commission has arranged 147 polling booths.

The municipal wards are Thoyammal in the Kanhangad municipality, Kizhakkethala in Manjeri municipality, Moonampadi in the Malappuram municipality, and Pulinchode ward in the Aluva municipality.

The Athavanad ward in the Malappuram district panchayat is the lone district panchayat ward on the list. Kumbidi in the Trithala block panchayat and Parakkadavu in Thiroorangadi block panchayat are the block panchayat wards gearing up for the bypolls.

The votes will be counted on July 22.