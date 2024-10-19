ADVERTISEMENT

Bypolls in Kerala will be a verdict against INDIA bloc, says BJP

Published - October 19, 2024 04:11 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Echoing allegations raised by P. Sarin against V.D. Satheesan, K. Surendran says Congress ‘has fallen into the hands of a mafia group’

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Kerala State president K. Surendran (file) | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

BJP Kerala State president K. Surendran said here on Saturday (OCtober 19, 2024) that the byelections to be held in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly constituencies on November 13 would be a verdict against the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

He said the BJP would have a member in the Assembly, and the byelection would “change the course of Kerala politics.”

Kerala bypolls: CPI(M) to field Sarin from Palakkad, U.R. Pradeep from Chelakkara

Echoing the allegations raised by former Congress digital media cell convener P. Sarin against Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Mr. Surendran said the Congress “has fallen into the hands of a mafia group.”

Mr. Surendran criticised Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh for his statement about a “BJP-Congress deal” in Vadakara and Palakkad.

“Mr. Rajesh should not forget his party’s report about his 2019 failure. The CPI(M) had said that it lost because a section of the party votes went into the Congress. The CPI(M) is helping the Congress to win in Palakkad. The real deal is between the Congress and the CPI(M),” he said.

The BJP leader said both the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) had a role behind the reasons that led to the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu in Kannur.

Mr. Surendran said the Mr. Satheesan “lied” against the Central government when the Assembly discussed a motion on Wayanad. “Both the UDF and the LDF are playing a politics of understanding for the last seven decades,” he said.

