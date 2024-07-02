Bypolls in 49 local body wards on July 30

Byelections will be held in 49 local body wards, including six municipal wards, one district panchayat ward and four block panchayat wards, on July 30.

The election notification will be issued on July 4, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan said here on Tuesday. The votes will be counted on July 31.

Nomination papers will be accepted from July 4 to 11. The scrutiny of papers will be held on July 12. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is July 15.

The wards include the Vellanad ward in the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat, Thopramkudi in Idukki block panchayat, Kombathukadavu in Vellangalur block panchayat, Palathulli in Kollegode block panchayat and Parakkadavu in Thooneri block panchayat. The municipal wards include the Cheruvallimukku and Thottavaram wards in the Attingal municipality, Pettanad in Thodupuzha municipality, Podiyad in Malappuram municipality, Peringalam in Thalassery municipality, Khasilen in Kasaragod municipality.

In all, thirty-eight grama panchayat wards also will see bypolls in this round.

The model code of conduct has come into effect in the relevant jurisdictions with the announcement of the election date. In the case of grama panchayats falling within the poll-bound district and block panchayat wards, it is applicable to the entire panchayat area. In the municipalities, the code of conduct is applicable only in the poll-bound wards.

