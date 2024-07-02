GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bypolls in 49 local body wards on July 30

Published - July 02, 2024 07:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Byelections will be held in 49 local body wards, including six municipal wards, one district panchayat ward and four block panchayat wards, on July 30.

The election notification will be issued on July 4, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan said here on Tuesday. The votes will be counted on July 31.

Nomination papers will be accepted from July 4 to 11. The scrutiny of papers will be held on July 12. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is July 15.

The wards include the Vellanad ward in the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat, Thopramkudi in Idukki block panchayat, Kombathukadavu in Vellangalur block panchayat, Palathulli in Kollegode block panchayat and Parakkadavu in Thooneri block panchayat. The municipal wards include the Cheruvallimukku and Thottavaram wards in the Attingal municipality, Pettanad in Thodupuzha municipality, Podiyad in Malappuram municipality, Peringalam in Thalassery municipality, Khasilen in Kasaragod municipality.

In all, thirty-eight grama panchayat wards also will see bypolls in this round.

The model code of conduct has come into effect in the relevant jurisdictions with the announcement of the election date. In the case of grama panchayats falling within the poll-bound district and block panchayat wards, it is applicable to the entire panchayat area. In the municipalities, the code of conduct is applicable only in the poll-bound wards.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.