Bypolls in 32 wards today

Polling from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in 367 polling booths

All arrangements are in place for the byelections scheduled in 32 local body wards across the State on Tuesday, the State Election Commission has said.

Polling will begin at 7 a.m. in 367 polling booths and conclude at 6 p.m.

In all, 2,82,645 voters are eligible to exercise their right to franchise in the December 7 byelections. Of the total electors, 1,48,192 are women, 1,34,451 are men and two electors are transgenders.

There are 115 candidates in all, of whom 21 are women.

Mock polls will be held at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, one hour before actual polling opens. The counting of votes will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bypolls are being held in 20 grama panchayat wards, four block panchayat wards, three district panchayat wards, three municipality wards and two Corporation wards.

The bypolls will be held strictly in line with the COVID-19 protocol. Voters are expected to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour such as the use of masks and sanitiser and maintaining physical distance, the commission said.

The counting of votes will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Results will be uploaded on lsgelection.kerala.gov.in and the Trend portal of the commission.

Identification documents

Any of the following documents can be used to establish the voter’s identity: the Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India, passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, passbooks with photographs issued by nationalised banks within six months of the election, photo-affixed SSLC book, and identity card issued by the State Election Commission.