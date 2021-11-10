Bypolls in 32 local body wards on December 7

By-elections in 32 local body wards, including two Corporation wards and three district panchayat wards, will be held on December 7, the State Election Commission has said.

The votes would be counted on December 8, it said on Wednesday. The model code of conduct for the bypoll had come into force in the respective areas.

Nomination papers could be filed from November 12, when the election notification would be issued, to November 19. The papers would be scrutinised on November 20. November 22 was the last date for withdrawing the nominations.

The bypolls would be conducted by strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocol, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan said. Vettucaud in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, and Gandhi Nagar in Kochi Corporation were the two Corporation wards in the list.

The district panchayat wards were Aroor in Alappuzha, Sreekrishnapuram in Palakkad, and Nanmanda in Kozhikode, the panel said.

Ozhinjavalappu in Kanhangad municipality, Chalampadam in Irinjalakuda municipality and Edapallychira in Piravom municipality would also be going to polls. The rest were block and grama panchayat wards.

