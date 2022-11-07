Bypolls in 29 local body wards in Kerala to be held on Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

Arrangements are in place for holding byelections on Wednesday in 29 local body wards in 11 districts, State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan said on Monday.

Polling will begin at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. A mock poll will be held one hour before the actual polling kicks off.

In all, 1,39,025 voters are eligible to vote in the bypolls. Of this, 73,061 voters are women and 65,964 men. There are also nine NRI voters. As many as 102 candidates, including 40 women, are in the fray.

The State Election Commission has arranged 190 polling booths. The counting of votes will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday at various centres. The results will be available on the ‘Trend’ platform on the commission’s website www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in.

Voters can produce any of the following documents to establish their identity: electors photo identity cards (EPIC) issued by the Election Commission of India, passport, driving licence, PAN card, Aadhaar card, photo-affixed SSLC book, passbooks with photographs issued by nationalised banks within six months of the election, and identity card issued by the State Election Commission.

Bypolls were announced in the wards after the seats fell vacant owing to various reasons. One district panchayat ward, five block panchayat wards, three municipal wards and 20 grama panchayat wards will see elections on the day.

Pulikeezhu in Pathanamthitta district panchayat, Vaniyakkadu in North Paravur municipality, Minaloor Centre in Wadakkanchery municipality and Kainodu in Malappuram municipality are among the wards in the bypoll list.