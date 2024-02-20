GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bypolls in 23 local body wards on February 22

February 20, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State Election Commission is gearing up to hold byelections in 23 wards in local bodies in 10 districts. Polling will be held on Thursday, February 22 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The bypolls will be held in one Corporation ward, four wards in municipalities and 18 in grama panchayats. There are 88 candidates in the fray, of which 33 are women. According to the final voters list, there are 32,512 voters.

A total of 41 polling booths have been arranged and officials have been imparted training. Ballot papers have been despatched to returning officers and voting machines prepared.

A press note issued by the State Election Commission said additional police force would be deployed in the booths located in trouble spots.

Counting of votes will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 23 and the results can be accessed on the link TREND on the website www.sec.kerala.gov.in

