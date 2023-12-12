Bypolls held in four grama panchayat wards in Kozhikode

December 12, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

Byelections to four grama panchayat wards in as many local bodies were held in Kozhikode district on Tuesday. The counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for Wednesday.

The wards are Challivayal in Villiappally grama panchayat, Kodiyoora in Vanimel grama panchayat, Pullaloor in Madavoor grama panchayat, and Parammal in Mavoor grama panchayat.

The contest in Challivayal followed the incumbent member of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), P.P. Chandran, getting bed-ridden after sustaining injuries in an accident. The United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded N.B. Prakasan, and the LDF candidate is B.S. Jyothi. The byelection in Kodiyoora was necessitated by the death of Chelakkadan Kunhamed, who won as an Indian Union Muslim League rebel candidate. The contest here is between the UDF’s Anas Nangandi and the LDF’s T.K. Sukumaran.

In Parammal ward, the byelection was declared after the death of M.P. Kareem, UDF member. Here the UDF has fielded Razak Valappil against the LDF’s Mansoor Ali Parasseri. The contest in Pullaloor ward was necessitated by the death of K. Juraij, UDF member. Here the contest is between the UDF’s Siraj Cheruvalath and the LDF’s O.K. Abbas.

