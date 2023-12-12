HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bypolls held in four grama panchayat wards in Kozhikode

December 12, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Byelections to four grama panchayat wards in as many local bodies were held in Kozhikode district on Tuesday. The counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for Wednesday.

The wards are Challivayal in Villiappally grama panchayat, Kodiyoora in Vanimel grama panchayat, Pullaloor in Madavoor grama panchayat, and Parammal in Mavoor grama panchayat.

The contest in Challivayal followed the incumbent member of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), P.P. Chandran, getting bed-ridden after sustaining injuries in an accident. The United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded N.B. Prakasan, and the LDF candidate is B.S. Jyothi. The byelection in Kodiyoora was necessitated by the death of Chelakkadan Kunhamed, who won as an Indian Union Muslim League rebel candidate. The contest here is between the UDF’s Anas Nangandi and the LDF’s T.K. Sukumaran.

In Parammal ward, the byelection was declared after the death of M.P. Kareem, UDF member. Here the UDF has fielded Razak Valappil against the LDF’s Mansoor Ali Parasseri. The contest in Pullaloor ward was necessitated by the death of K. Juraij, UDF member. Here the contest is between the UDF’s Siraj Cheruvalath and the LDF’s O.K. Abbas.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.