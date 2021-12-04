Bypolls: ‘Dry day’ in four wards

Vettucaud, Pothencode, Edakkode and Ponnamchundu go to polls on Dec. 7

‘Dry day’ will come into force in four local body wards in the district where bypolls are scheduled on December 7.

The prohibition on liquor sales and distribution will be in force for 48 hours before the close of polls at 6 p.m. on December 7, and also on December 8, the vote counting day, according to the order issued by District Collector Navjot Khosa.

Bypolls are scheduled in Vettucaud in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Pothencode in Pothencode block panchayat, Edakkode in Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat and Ponnamchundu in Vithura grama panchayat.

December 7 will be a regional holiday for educational institutions, government, quasi government and public sector institutions in these wards.

Institutions where the polling stations are accommodated will have holidays on December 6 and 7. December 8, counting day, will be holiday for institutions where the counting centres have been set up.

The polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 7.

The District Collector has directed senior officers to issue special permission to employees of government, quasi government and public sector institutions, companies, boards and corporations who are voters in the four wards so that their exercise their franchise by visiting the polling stations on December 7.