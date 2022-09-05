Bypoll: voters’ lists in 30 local body wards in Kerala to be revised

Draft list will be published on September 12

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 05, 2022 18:34 IST

Voters’ lists in 30 local body wards in 11 districts will be revised ahead of bypolls, the State Election Commission said on Monday.

The draft list will be published on September 12.

Complaints and applications will be accepted till September 26. The final voters' list will be published on October 10.

Voters' lists in three municipality wards, five block panchayat wards, one district panchayat ward and 21 grama panchayat wards are up for revision.

Applications can be submitted online for adding names and making amendments to the electoral rolls. For removing names from the list, applications should be filed in Form 5 either directly or via post to the Electoral Registration Officer.

The draft voters' list, once published, will be available for scrutiny at the panchayat/municipality offices, village offices and taluk offices. They will also be uploaded on the Commission's website www.lsgelection.kerala.gov.in.

