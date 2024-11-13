Wayanad bypoll turns out to be a reunion for landslides survivors

The byelection in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday turned out to be a reunion for many survivors of the Chooral Mala landslides, a calamity that had shattered many families in the region.

To facilitate access to polling stations for those living in rented accommodation across the district, the Wayanad district administration deployed four Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses, titled Vote Vandi, offering free transport for voters.

At polling station 169 at Neelicappu, situated near Chooral Mala, 68-year-old Moideen, an estate worker from Mundakkai, was overcome with emotion as he reunited with his neighbour Shaharban — an encounter nearly 90 days in the making.

Their tearful reunion touched many, as they witnessed the heartbreak of lost connections. Mr. Moideen, who lost five relatives in the disaster with 20 others still unaccounted for, reflected on the stark contrast with the last Lok Sabha election.

“We celebrated the previous election, but many who participated then are no longer with us,” he lamented, noting his role as a key organiser of the local temple festival.

Ms. Shaharban, too, bore the scars of loss — the landslides destroyed her home and all possessions. Shruthi, another survivor, arrived at the polling station in the afternoon, her heart heavy with grief. The catastrophe of July 30 had claimed nine of her family members, and added to her sorrow was the recent death of her fiancé, Jenson.

Binesh, a resident of Krishna Nivas at Chooral Mala, recounted the brutal toll the landslides took on his family, having lost both his father Bhaskaran and mother Sakunthala, the latter still missing, and his sister and her two children.

Many survivors approached revenue officials at the polling venue, pleading for renewed search efforts to locate their loved ones.

With haunting memories, several survivors visited the ruins of their homes at Chooral Mala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattom, where nothing remained but a jumble of broken possessions. The administration had designated three polling stations for the survivors, two at Neelicappu and one at Meppadi. Voters were welcomed with white roses as a gesture of solidarity.

While the voters’ list initially featured 3,460 individuals before the disaster, the number had dwindled to 3,254 after the landslides, with only 2,049 casting their votes, M. Ajeesh, the sectoral officer, said.